Thousands of customers without power as nor'easter moves through Massachusetts

Thousands of customers are without power Sunday night as the first nor'easter of the season moves through Massachusetts.

As of 11:15 p.m. Sunday, more than 4,000 customers have lost power in the state. Most of the outages are on the coast, with Salisbury and Quincy seeing high numbers of customers without power.

For the latest number of outages, visit MEMA's power outage map.

A spokesperson for Eversource said Sunday the utility is monitoring the storm and will be ready to respond to any outages.

The peak of the storm is set to hit overnight into Monday, which is when the strongest winds and heaviest rain are expected, and the number of outages is set to increase into Monday morning.

"The heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast could bring down trees or tree limbs onto electric lines and equipment, causing power outages. We're taking all appropriate steps to ensure our crews are ready to respond to any damage to the electric system or outages caused by the weather, including increasing staffing levels," said the spokesperson in a statement.

Eversource said if you lose power, stay away from any downed wires and make sure pets keep away too. Any downed wires should be reported to 911. To report a power outage to Eversource, visit their website or call 1-800-592-2000 for Eastern Massachusetts or 877-659-6326 for Western Massachusetts.