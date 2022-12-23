Watch CBS News
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.

The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. 

Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 69 mph.

Blue Hills Observatory: 69 mph
Beverly: 65 mph
Rockport: 64 mph
Fairhaven: 63 mph
Brewster: 60 mph
North Weymouth: 53 mph
Nantucket: 53 mph
Dennis: 53 mph
Newburyport: 51 mph
Fall River: 51 mph
Haverhill: 50 mph
Raynham: 50 mph

