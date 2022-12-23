LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.

The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power.

Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 69 mph.

Blue Hills Observatory: 69 mph

Beverly: 65 mph

Rockport: 64 mph

Fairhaven: 63 mph

Brewster: 60 mph

North Weymouth: 53 mph

Nantucket: 53 mph

Dennis: 53 mph

Newburyport: 51 mph

Fall River: 51 mph

Haverhill: 50 mph

Raynham: 50 mph

