Storm knocks out power to at least 70,000, downed trees cause damage across the state

BOSTON -- High winds and heavy rain caused power outages across the state on Friday. Outages reached almost 71,000 around 8:45 a.m., but dipped to 55,726 around 10:30 a.m., according to MEMA

Downed trees and powerlines, as well as flooding, were an issue for drivers in several communities.

In Wellesley, Route 9 east went down to one lane after Weston Road because of flooding.  

Police in Freetown tweeted a photo of a tree and downed electrical equipment that had fallen at the intersection of Malbone Road and Richmond Road. 

Multiple trees were also down in Boxford, the fire department said. Georgetown Road is currently closed from Ipswich to Herrick as crews worked there. 

In Norton, the gazebo on the common was destroyed, it appeared that the roof collapsed. 

A driver narrowly escaped being hit by a tree in Wilmington. It happened near Route 62 and Concord Street, police said. Large limbs took down powerlines before landing on the car, but the driver was not hurt. 

December 23, 2022

