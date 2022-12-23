Watch CBS News
Tree crashes into North Andover living room

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTH ANDOVER -- A North Andover family is shaken up after a tree hit their home during Friday's storm. No one was injured. 

The tree crashed into the living room of the Route 114 house. 

According to the North Andover Fire Department, crews were trying to put tarps up on the roof to help divert water from getting into the house. 

National Grid and the North Andover Building Commissioner were been notified. 

The storm has also caused other trees in town to fall, shutting down some roads, the fire department said. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 8:14 AM

