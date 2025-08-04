Boston man tried to put chemical-laced handkerchief on boy's mouth in "bizarre" assault, D.A. alleges

A 69-year-old Boston man is accused of trying to place a chemical-laced handkerchief over the mouth of a 14-year-old boy in what prosecutors are calling a "bizarre" assault.

The incident happened in Roxbury at the corner of Dudley and Washington streets on July 28, shortly after noon. Willie Cowart, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (chemical handkerchief), the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. Cowart pleaded not guilty to the charge in court last Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, the boy told police he was waiting for a ride on a street corner "when an older man wearing a Hawaiian shirt approached, poured an unknown liquid on a red handkerchief, and tried to put the handkerchief over his mouth."

The boy was able to run away to the Nubian Square bus station and called police. Officers found Cowart wearing a Hawaiian shirt and carrying a red handkerchief shortly after, the district attorney's office said, and the boy positively identified him.

Police searched Cowart's car and found chemical cleaning agents inside, according to prosecutors.

"This is a strange, and extremely disturbing, set of facts," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Monday. "It doesn't take much imagination to appreciate how frightening it was for this young man to be standing on a street corner and suddenly be accosted in such a bizarre manner. I'm grateful that he suffered no apparent injuries."

A judge released Cowart on personal recognizance and ordered him to stay away from the victim and the incident where the alleged assault occurred. He is due back in court on Oct. 29 for an appointment of counsel hearing, which a spokesperson for the district attorney's office said could be related to a court-appointed attorney work stoppage.