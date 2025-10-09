Patriots' Will Campbell ready for "packed house" in his New Orleans homecoming

Will Campbell is off to a spectacular start to his NFL career for the Patriots and has quickly won over the fanbase in New England. While the Patriots may be on the road in Week 6, the rookie left tackle is expecting a lot of supporters in the stands at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Sunday's Patriots-Saints game is a homecoming for Campbell, who grew up in Monroe, Louisiana before he made a name for himself at LSU. The fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been flooded with ticket requests from family and friends this week, and he's expecting a "packed house" of Campbell supporters come Sunday.

How many ticket requests has Campbell received?

"Enough," he said playfully from the New England locker room on Thursday. "'No more' is what I said."

Growing up a few hours from the Superdome, Campbell has fond memories inside the home of the New Orleans Saints. It was at the Superdome that Campbell attended his first-ever NFL game with his father, and he's seen plenty of football at every level inside the building.

"I grew up going to watch state championships there whenever my high school team was going and I was a little kid. My first college game was in the Superdome," Campbell recalled Thursday. "So I've had some cool experiences, but to be able to go back and play an NFL game there, it'll be pretty cool. I'm looking forward to it.

"It'll be good to have a lot of people who have supported me throughout this whole process. It'll be their first time seeing me play in person, so it'll be cool," Campbell added.

Something Campbell won't be enjoying in his return to the Big Easy is some home cooking. He joked that it wouldn't be in his best interest to hit up his usual hometown eateries ahead of Sunday's game.

"Most of that stuff I probably don't need to eat before the game," Campbell joked Thursday.

Will Campbell's rookie season with the Patriots

Campbell has looked like a franchise left tackle to start his career, and his stellar rookie campaign continued in Week 5 when he allowed just three pressures on 40 pass-block snaps in New England's 23-20 upset win over the Bills in Buffalo.

Through his first five weeks, Campbell has allowed just one sack, and it came back in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders in his first-ever NFL game. Since his debut, Campbell has allowed just six pressures across 135 dropbacks.

Campbell isn't one to brag though, and on Thursday, he credited the incredible culture in the New England locker room and the leaders on the team for helping him get off to such a strong start.

"It's been great. We have a lot of good dudes that have been here. Hunter [Henry] and Morgan [Moses] -- I have the two oldest guys on the team on each side of my locker, both have a lot of knowledge for this game and both have been very good to me personally," he said. "They're just great human beings and have been successful on the field. Having guys like them and Stef [Diggs], it's not just helpful for me but any guy coming in."