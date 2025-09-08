Will Campbell struggled late in his NFL debut, but has the confidence of veteran lineman Morgan Moses

Will Campbell made his NFL debut for the New England Patriots on Sunday, and held up well in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. But like the rest of the New England offense, things fell apart for the No. 4 overall pick after halftime.

Campbell did a solid job protecting Drake Maye's blind side throughout the first half Sunday afternoon. He did his best to keep All Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby away from his quarterback, and limited Crosby to just a coverage sack in the first half. The Patriots offense didn't light up the scoreboard in the first half, but took a 10-7 lead into the locker room.

But after halftime, Campbell looked like an overwhelmed rookie at times. He was partly to blame for a pair of Maye sacks, and also was hit with two false starts. One of his penalties sent the Patriots from a fourth-and-5 at midfield to a fourth-and-10, which changed Mike Vrabel's game plan at the time. Instead of going for it with the Patriots down 10 points and only five minutes left in the game, he opted to punt it away and hope his defense would get the ball back to the offense with enough time for a two-score comeback. That didn't happen, and the Patriots lost, 20-13.

The 21-year-old Campbell owned his miscues after the game.

"I've just got to be better. I can't jump," the rookie said of his penalties. "I've got to key into the snap count. I take full accountability. I've got to fix it."

As for the sacks he allowed, the first was partly on Maye. The quarterback attempted to scramble but ran right into Las Vegas defensive end Tyree Wilson, whom Campbell struggled to completly contain.

But the second sack was on Campbell, when Malcom Kooce blew by him and strip-sacked Maye. Campbell corralled the ball, but the Patriots took an eight-yard loss. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson could have delivered a much better chip on Koonce on the play, but Campbell once again took ownership after the loss.

"I've just gotta block him. It's nobody else other than me," said Campbell. "I've gotta get better. We'll watch the tape, learn from it, and fix it."

Rookie growing pains were to be expected from Campbell, and overall, the offensive line struggled to open holes for New England's running backs. But now it's up to the left tackle to take what he learned in his debut and bring it to the field in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Campbell has a strong veteran voice in the New England locker room to help along the way.

Morgan Moses on Will Campbell's NFL Debut

Opposite Campbell at right tackle on Sunday was Morgan Moses, a 12-year NFL veteran who has blocked plenty of star pass rushers throughout his career. Moses was asked about Campbell debut from the Patriots locker room on Monday, and harkened back to his own NFL debut in 2014.

As a rookie for Washington, Moses was tasked with containing 49ers Pro Bowler Aldon Smith in a mid-season matchup with San Francisco. Smith racked up a pair of sacks that afternoon as the San Fran defense got to Robert Griffin III five times.

"I told [Campbell], I said, 'Look, my first start was against Aldon Smith.' It happens. It's what you learn from it," Moses said of his message to the rookie. "I think Game 1 is always the hardest, right? When you look at film, people are playing vanilla looks [in the preseason]. You get out there on Sunday and see some things you probably didn't see on tape. You've got to go out there and block it."

As for the strip-sack Campbell allowed, Moses said the rookie needs to use it to make him a better player.

"It happens. Whether you're in Year 1 or Year 12, you're going to go through phases in the game," said Moses. "They get paid just like we do. It's up to you to be the professional that you are and to hone back on techniques."

Moses said he thinks both Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson, who started at left guard, took a step forward on Sunday.

"Obviously, they're going to get challenged every week, being young. I know mentally and physically, they're prepared to do that," said Moses.