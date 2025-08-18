Will Campbell's progress along offensive line continues to excite Patriots

Patriots heading in right direction, but still have a lot of issues to work out

There is a lot riding on the shoulders of Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who is being thrown right into the flames in his first NFL season. But Campbell knew there was a lot of hard work ahead after New England drafted him fourth overall in April, and didn't want it any other way this summer.

"I'm feeling good," Campbell said after Monday's practice in Foxboro. "This is probably the best I've felt in a long time."

It's been an up and down summer for Campbell with plenty of rookie growing pains in camp. But when he gets beat one play, he usually comes back and wins the next snap. If there was something he didn't do well on Monday, he's be much better at it come Tuesday.

So far, Campbell is pleased with how he's handled the NFL's vast learning curve. But that doesn't mean Campbell is anywhere near satisfied with his work on the field. With opposing defenses gunning for Drake Maye or whoever is carrying the ball for New England each and every snap, Campbell can't afford to think his game is "good enough" at any point in 2025.

"I'm a rookie, so there is a lot of stuff I'm trying to work on to become better, to become the kind of player I want to become," said Campbell. "It's not one thing, it's everything. There is a big curve from college football to the NFL. I'm trying to get better every day.

"I try to take a step forward every day and not take a step backward in any way, shape, or form," Campbell added.

There have been a few steps back this summer, but then Campbell has displayed his ability to bounce back. The 21-year-old had a tough time matching up with Vikings Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard during last week's joint practices in Minnesota, which led to a lot of pressure in Maye's face during the sessions.

But those practice struggles should only make Campbell stronger in the long run.

"Any time in practice when you get to go against a guy from a different team -- that is a double-digit sack guy in the NFL -- as a rookie, it does nothing but good things for you," said Campbell. "I never take anything like that for granted."

And when Campbell took the field for Saturday's Patriots-Vikings preseason clash, the left tackle and the rest of the offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage for its two series of action. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson capped off the starting offense's second possession with an 11-yard touchdown run, which saw Campbell help open a huge hole for the running back to attack before he bounced off a few Minnesota defenders.

Campbell didn't allow a sack or any QB pressures in his 17 snaps against Minnesota, though he played against Vikings second-teamers. But he took his schooling during the joint sessions and applied it in Saturday's game, which led to good things for the Patriots' offense.

Campbell hasn't allowed a sack in his four preseason series so far. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel didn't want to pump up the rookie left tackle too much, saying he did "fine" when asked about Campbell's performance on Saturday.

Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf had a lot more to say about Campbell, and added the team is pleased with his progress so far this summer.

"Will's been solid. He's getting better every day. I thought Greenard got him a couple of times in that second practice against Minnesota, and Greenard is a really good player, so I think that was a really good learning experience for Will to kind of understand in pass sets that he can't try the same thing each time," said Wolf. "We're excited about what he can do. Play style is phenomenal and he's only getting better."

In a few short weeks, Campbell will have to take everything he learned during training camp and the preseason and put it to work in his first-ever NFL game against Maxx Crosby and the talented pass rush of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jared Wilson back at left guard Monday

Campbell isn't the only rookie the Patriots are hoping makes an instant impact along the offensive line. Third-round pick Jared Wilson was back alongside Campbell on Monday, lining up a left guard for New England.

Ben Brown had taken over at left guard last week during the joint sessions, and Wilson revealed Monday he was dealing with an ankle injury during the team's trip to Minnesota.

"I just had a little tweak in my ankle. It's fine now. Everybody rolls their ankle, especially as an offensive linemen," said Wilson. "Just do what you need to do and get back on the field."

Wilson has been getting looks at both center and left guard in camp, and doesn't mind moving around the offensive line. He just wants to win, and will play wherever coaches tell him. Wilson got to play some center on Saturday, and he said it was fun to be back to making calls at the line. But he said playing left guard is just as fun.

It's rare for an NFL team to start two rookies on the left side of its offensive line, but Campbell and Wilson will likely find themselves protecting Maye's blind side come Sept. 7 against the Raiders.

"It's been great growing every day together," Campbell said of working with Wilson on the left side. "It's only going to continue to get better. We'll keep working at that and put our best foot forward."

Neither player minds all the pressure being placed upon them heading into their rookie year.

"Pressure is privilege," said Wilson. "If you don't have any pressure in your life, you're never going to grow, never going to get better as a man, if you're a father and a husband. Pressure is what you want in life."

Campbell and Wilson are both raw and will have plenty of rookie moments during the 2025 season. But both have shown their ability to bounce back and learn, and the Patriots already appear to have loads of trust in the two first-year players to handle important roles on the offensive line.