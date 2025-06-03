Will Campbell reportedly signs rookie contract with New England Patriots

Will Campbell is locked in and ready to go with the Patriots. The No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft has reportedly signed his rookie contract with New England, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

It's a four-year, $43.66 million pact for Campbell, which is fully guaranteed. The deal also includes a $28.39 million signing bonus, according to Rapoport. Not a bad payday for a 21-year-old preparing for their first NFL season.

With Campbell signing on the dotted line, Jacksonville's Travis Hunter is the only Top 10 pick from the 2025 NFL Draft that remains unsigned. The Jaguars traded up to draft the electric corner/wide receiver with the second overall pick in April.

Will Campbell with the Patriots

The Patriots are hoping they've found their left tackle of the future in Campbell, who locked down the left side of the LSU offensive line for three seasons before he was drafted by New England. Campbell didn't let his quarterbacks hit the turf very much at the college level, as he allowed just five sacks and 45 QB pressures over 2,553 snaps. He allowed just two sacks in 2024 over 557 pass-blocking snaps for the Tigers.

Campbell took over the starting left tackle job at LSU as a freshman, and the Patriots are envisioning him lining up on Drake Maye's left side come Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. That's where the rookie has been taking snaps during OTAs, and Campbell's work ethic earned the praises of New England offensive line coach Doug Marrone on Monday.

"We're working really a ton on the details and fundamentals," Marrone said of Campbell's workload this summer. "He's gotten a lot of reps, and the way Coach Vrabel has the practices set up, we've gotten a lot of great work against our defense. All those things are going to help him.

"He's progressing towards when we get to training camp, so it's been great from that standpoint," added Marrone.