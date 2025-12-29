Will Campbell set to return to Patriots practice for first time since suffering knee injury

The Patriots could be getting a boost on the offensive line heading into the postseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that rookie left tackle Will Campbell is expected to return to the practice field this week.

Campbell suffered an MCL sprain on November 23 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury looked bad when it happened, with Campbell getting rolled up on and then carted off with a towel over his face to hide his emotions.

But a day later, the news was better as Vrabel said the injury wasn't expected to sideline Campbell for the entire season. Still, he was placed on injured reserve, which knocked him out for a minimum of four games.

With the four games passed, this week marks the first time Campbell is eligible to practice, and Vrabel confirmed that he will. It is not yet clear if the rookie will play in the regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Campbell has been on the sideline for each of New England's last two road games. Vrabel was asked during his news conference Monday why the left tackle has been making the road trips.

"Will cares deeply about this team and the players on it. That was his decision. I usually would rather these guys stay, gets some rest and recover and treatment," Vrabel said. "Once he started feeling good enough to travel, he asked to go. I think it can only help him to be around his teammates, and be into the game and help them, just like Mack [Hollins] did yesterday."

Campbell also kept busy during his time away from the field, going viral when he chugged a drink while shirtless at a Celtics game.

New England enters the final week of the regular season with a record of 13-3 and is still vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.