Mike Vrabel reacts to video of Will Campbell shirtless, chugging drink at Celtics game

Rookie New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell may be on injured reserve with a knee injury, but he was the star of the show at Friday night's Celtics game.

Campbell was in a suite with several members of the Patriots, including fellow offensive linemen and quarterback Drake Maye.

When the group was shown on the TD Garden jumbotron, Campbell whipped his shirt off, chugged the drink he was holding, and spiked the empty plastic cup to the ground.

Video of Campbell's performance drew plenty of reaction on social media over the weekend.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the clip during his weekly appearance Monday morning on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

"I'm thinking about firing our strength coach for the way he looked with his shirt off," Vrabel joked.

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov performed the chug himself earlier this month when he was shown during a Celtics game. On Saturday, a reporter asked Zadorov to review Campbell's performance.

"We can have a chug off at some point. I'm going to keep my shirt on this time though," Zadorov said, via MassLive.

New England selected Campbell No. 4 in the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU. He started the first 12 games of the season, but was injured during New England's win over the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23.

Though the injury initially looked grim, it was later reported that Campbell suffered a sprained MCL and he was placed on injured reserve.

Campbell is not eligible to return until Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. It's not yet clear if he will play that week or if the Patriots would extend his absence into the postseason.

Vrabel was asked about Cambell on WEEI, but declined to provide any update about his possible return.