Who has the most? Snow totals for February 23, 2023
BOSTON - Several towns in northern Massachusetts had plowable snow Thursday morning.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Haverhill 4.9 inches
Bradford 4.9
North Andover 4.5
Andover 4.0
Amesbury 4.0
Topsfield 4.0
Ipswich 4.0
Gloucester 3.5
Tewksbury 3.4
Townsend 3.3
Hubbardston 3.3
Lowell 3.0
Sterling 3.0
Methuen 3.0
Lexington 2.6
Hudson 2.4
Boston (Logan Airport) 1.5
