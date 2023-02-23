Watch CBS News
Who has the most? Snow totals for February 23, 2023

BOSTON - Several towns in northern Massachusetts had plowable snow Thursday morning.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Haverhill 4.9 inches
Bradford 4.9
North Andover 4.5
Andover 4.0
Amesbury 4.0
Topsfield 4.0
Ipswich 4.0
Gloucester 3.5
Tewksbury 3.4
Townsend 3.3
Hubbardston 3.3
Lowell 3.0
Sterling 3.0
Methuen 3.0
Lexington 2.6
Hudson 2.4
Boston (Logan Airport) 1.5  

February 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

