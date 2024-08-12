"Ricezempic" doesn't work for weight loss, experts say

"Ricezempic" does not work the same as prescription medications, health experts say

BOSTON - If you've seen "ricezempic" on TikTok, you might be wondering - does it really work? It doesn't, according to experts.

What is ricezempic?

Ricezempic is a homemade drink made by soaking uncooked rice in water, removing the rice, and then drinking the water.

TikTokers claim this resistant starch elixir can mimic the effects of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy and help you lose weight by making you feel less hungry.

But according to the health information website Healthline, nutrition experts don't necessarily agree. They say you won't get the same appetite regulation from drinking rice water as you do from these prescription medications that target areas in the brain.

And they say while resistant starches do have some health benefits, it's better to get them from high-fiber foods rather than rice water.