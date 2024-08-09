Can weight loss drugs curb more than appetite? What to know about research on other possible effects

One in eight adults say they've used the popular class of medication known as GLP-1 agonists, which are used for weight loss and to treat diabetes. Now research is starting to emerge suggesting these drugs could play a role in curbing more than appetite.

Stylist Madison Van Komen was surprised how easy it was to quit vaping after she started a medication called semaglutide — the drug found in Ozempic and Wegovy — to lose weight last October.

"I was addicted to nicotine for 13 years, you know, that's a long time and I really didn't see it being that easy," she said.

In less than a year, Van Komen has lost 23 pounds and says she's grateful for the unexpected bonus of a nicotine-free life.

"I pay more attention to things. I'm just more, I'm more present in my life," she said.

Semaglutide and other GLP-1 agonists work by curbing appetite centers in the brain. Animal studies suggest these drugs may also affect the brain to reduce addiction to nicotine, alcohol and opioids, leading to clinical trials in humans.

While these drugs work to reduce the craving of food, the idea of it decreasing cravings for other things is "pretty complicated," said Dr. Michael Weintraub, assistant professor of endocrinology at NYU Langone Health (where he is a colleague of CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook).

"We're still learning about it," said Weintraub, who prescribes GLP-1 agonists for Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

A recent study found patients with Type 2 diabetes and tobacco use disorder who used semaglutide had a reduced desire to smoke. The authors cautioned more research is needed.

"There are effective medications for alcohol use disorder, smoking cessation. So we should use those first before we utilize medications that would be considered off-label," Weintraub said, adding that "the jury's still out" on other uses for weight loss drugs.

The risk of negative side effects is also a factor to consider with these drugs.

"As you're thinking about decreasing an addiction, yes, you want to do that, but is there also going to be some association with nausea? Are you also going to have problems with heartburn, fatigue?" Dr. Tamika Henry, founder of the California-based Unlimited Health Institute, previously told CBS News. "The other thing is taking a medication is just part of it. You need to start to do the other things that help you along the way. Because if the medication is removed, then what happens?"