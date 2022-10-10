Here's what Bill Belichick said in Patriots' locker room after 29-0 shutout of Lions

BOSTON -- The Patriots rolled the Detroit Lions in Foxboro on Sunday, and as you might imagine, head coach Bill Belichick was a happy camper afterwards.

The Patriots captured the postgame locker room scene, in which Belichick shared plenty of praise for both sides of the ball.

"Look, the big thing here, we played the game the way we wanted to play it. All right?" Belichick said. "So, good ball security. 'Mondre, 160 yards."

After some raucous applause for Rhamondre Stevenson from the team, Belichick shifted attention to the defense.

"Number one in scoring -- shutout. Shutout," Belichick said. "Six fourth-down stops. Six fourth-down stops."

Belichick concluded his speech simply: "It's all about us, fellas."

The video also showed team owner Robert Kraft making sure to greet and congratulate Bailey Zappe after his first NFL win.

"You have great poise," Kraft told Zappe. "You showed it last week, and I wanted to tell you and I wanted to tell you."

“How do we feel about that shutout, though?”



Inside the Patriots locker room after the first home win. pic.twitter.com/R0Qp9AWq1m — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 10, 2022

As is tradition, Matthew Slater broke things down with a team huddle, asking his teammates how they fell about the shutout.