Sports Final: Patriots defense shuts down Lions, Bailey Zappe earns first win The Patriots earned a pretty dominant 29-0 win over the Lions on Sunday, with the defense shutting down the NFL's top-scoring offense. Steve Burton, Mike Reiss, and Christian Fauria break down the victory, inluding a monster day from Matt Judon and another interception by Jack Jones. The trio also discusses what happens when Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury.