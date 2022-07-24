Watch CBS News
Dozens of motorcyclists celebrate Westwood WWII veteran's 100th birthday

Dozens of motorcyclists celebrate Westwood WWII veteran's 100th birthday
WESTWOOD – There was a very special centennial celebration for a World War II veteran in Westwood on Saturday.

About 100 motorcyclists with the American Legion Riders for Veterans stopped by Peter D'Elia's home to sing to him on his 100th birthday and thank him for his service.

D'Elia was a radio man on the USS Renshaw, which was hit by a torpedo during the war.

He said if he had been in his usual place at that moment, things would have turned out very differently. 

"I was in the shower, taking a shower when the torpedo hit my ship. If I were near where the emergency radio was, I wouldn't be here today because it opened a hole like a truck had gone through the ship," D'Elia said.

D'Elia and his shipmates received eight battle stars.  

