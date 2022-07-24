Westford multi-family home a total loss after blaze, firefighters work through the heat

WESTFORD – Firefighters battled flames at a Westford building during Sunday's near record-breaking heat. The multi-family home on North Main Street caught fire around 2:45 p.m., according to the fire department.

Everyone home at the time was able to make it out safely. The fire department said smoke alarms worked properly and notified the residents to get out.

It appears the fire started on the second floor of one of the units but the department said it spread to the entire building in just 15 minutes.

A major concern for the first responders here was the temperatures in the upper 90s at the time of the fire. The Westford Fire Department called in extra resources to help increase the number of personnel on the scene in order to rotate crews.

In all, they said more than 50 first responders were helping to put out the flames.

"You know they are all doing their job," said Lieutenant Donald Parsons of the Westford Fire Department. "The biggest thing is hydration."

There were several community members who came out to the scene of the fire. Many of them were taking in the action from shady spots on a nearby hill. Others stepped in to help where they could.

"The neighborhood has been absolutely fantastic as far as rehab," said Parsons. "Everybody here has been bringing us water and ice to keep everybody cool. Big community effort so we are very appreciative of that."

The fire department said the house was a total loss. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.