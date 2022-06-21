'I've enjoyed every minute,' Wellesley crossing guard Judie Johnson retires after 58 years

WELLESLEY – There were cheers on the final day of school at Hunnewell Elementary, and a special applause for Judie Johnson. The Wellesley crossing guard took her post on Grove Street for the final time Tuesday afternoon.

"This is the last day before this building is torn down and we build a brand new Hunnewell school. And it seemed fitting that we also honor Judie our crossing guard who's been here for almost the entire life of the school," said David Lussier, Superintendent of Wellesley Public Schools.

Fifty-eight years to be exact. And now in her 80's, through tears and hugs, Judie is retiring from the job she loves.

When asked her favorite part about the job, she responded, "the smiles on the kids' faces, the location's beautiful. What more could I ask?"

Wellesley crossing guard Judie Johnson CBS Boston

"As a working mom to know that my kids can get safely to school. She's there cheerful, bright, early morning. Rain or shine," said parent Tina Choi.

"It's just been totally and completely rewarding. I've loved it. Every minute of it. Met some wonderful people. Children. Parents. Dogs," said Judie.

Even though she's been halting cars for more than half a century, there's been no slowing down for Judie, even in her signature high heels.

"Well, I'm older now, and I've shrunk. And the heels have gotten shorter throughout the years," said Judie.

"She's been iconic. My whole life. Their whole lives. Kids come back and say hi to her, give her the love. And you saw that today," said her son Mark Thomas McCabe.

"I never realized I'd grow up and old here. But I have. And I've enjoyed every minute it," said Judie.