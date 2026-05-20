Man adopted as 6-year-old in 1994 says Wednesday's Child changed his life

It was a full-circle moment for Tyronne Henderson, a recording artist who was adopted at 6 years old after being featured on Wednesday's Child in 1994.

Henderson met up with Paula Ebben back where his journey to adoption began – and she brought along a few surprises thanks to some help from the Harlem Globetrotters and Jack Williams.

For more information on adoption you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.