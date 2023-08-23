Wednesday's Child: 4-year-old Yandel

Wednesday's Child Yandel WBZ/MARE

(MARE) - Yandel is a giggly and cuddly toddler. He is very interactive and loves being held and talked to by his caretakers. He is legally blind and thusly very entuned and stimulated by sounds. He particularly loves listening to Angelo Bocellio and Mother Goose Club. Yandel is making progress every day and brings joy to those around him.

Yandel is ready to be the pride and joy of a family of any constellation. It is important that Yandel finds a home where one parent is able to stay home with him full-time to completely participate in his growth, development, and medical care. A family for Yandel must support his relationship with his mother who has an open adoption agreement for two visits a year.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.



Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.