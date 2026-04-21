Driver charged in crash that killed 10-year-old girl in Webster, Massachusetts due in court

Sherrie Mae Plitouke, the driver charged in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl in Webster, Massachusetts earlier this month, is due in court Tuesday.

Plitouke, 35, of Southbridge, will be arraigned in Dudley District Court in connection with the death of Marleigh Guevara. She's charged with motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation and speeding.

Marleigh Guevara Family photo

Police said Plitouke was driving the car that hit Guevara on School Street in Webster, just feet from the girl's home on Saturday, April 11. Plitouke stayed at the scene after the crash. Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw said she had "no signs of intoxication" and had an active driver's license. A person who had an automated external defibrillator (AED) tried to help Guevara before she was rushed to a hospital in Worcester where she died.

Plitouke was arrested at her home in Southbridge six days later on April 17. She has been held on $100,000 bail.

Sherrie Mae Plitouke Webster Police

Guevera was a fourth grade student at Park Avenue Elementary School in Webster.

Webster, Massachusetts is about 58 miles southwest of Boston.