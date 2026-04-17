Driver arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old girl in Webster, Massachusetts

A woman has been charged in the crash that killed 10-year-old Marleigh Guevara in Webster, Massachusetts.

Police arrested 35-year-old Sherrie Mae Plitouke at her home in Southbridge on Friday. She is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, negligent operation, and speeding.

On Saturday, April 11, Webster police responded to the crash on School Street shortly before 1 p.m. A passerby who had their own automated external defibrillator attempted CPR before first responders arrived and took over, but Guevara later died of her injuries at the hospital.

Plitouke is being held on $100,000 bail and will be arraigned in Dudley District Court on Tuesday, April 21.

Guevera was a student at Park Avenue Elementary School in Webster. Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil in front of her house earlier this week.

"When a community tragically loses a child, it loses a piece of its soul," the Webster Police Department said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Marleigh's family and friends as they endure this terrible loss."