10-year-old girl hit and killed by driver in Webster, Massachusetts

A candlelight vigil is planned Monday evening for Marleigh Guevara, a 10-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a driver in Webster, Massachusetts over the weekend.

Webster police said they responded to the pedestrian crash on School Street shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday. A passerby who had their own automated external defibrillator attempted CPR before first responders arrived and took over, but Guevara later died of her injuries at the hospital.

She was a student at Park Avenue Elementary School, where grief counselors were meeting with students and staff on Monday.

The girl's mother, Heather Pereira, wrote that Marleigh "had the kind of light you don't come across often."

"She wasn't just my daughter… she was a sister to four beautiful girls who now have to grow up without her," Pereira said. "They are heartbroken, confused, and trying to understand something that doesn't make sense."

Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Sherry Mae Plitouke of Southbridge. Police and the Worcester County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash but have not announced if any charges are being filed. No other details about the crash have been released.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. at 535 School Street.

"When a community tragically loses a child, it loses a piece of its soul," the police department said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to Marleigh's family and friends as they endure this terrible loss."