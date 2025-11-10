Wayland mother demands justice after disturbing incident in high school locker room

During a meeting with Wayland Public School leaders and the Middlesex District Attorney, the mother of the student targeted in the latest hate incident called on the district to do better in a powerful message. Other frustrated parents packed into the meeting at the Wayland Community Center Monday night.

"It is a heart-wrenching experience to witness your child subjected to such hate," said the student's mom through tears. "Our hearts ache for my son and others who look like him."

Disturbing display in locker room

The mom, who did not want her name published, thought her 16-year-son was safe at school. But she says the junior was targeted with a disturbing display found in the locker room - a yellow plastic "children at play" sign wearing his football jersey hanging from the ceiling with a belt around its neck.

"I just want justice for my son. He deserves justice," she said. "It's devastating and heart-wrenching to know that my son is enduring pain from the incident, and they will be returning to school in a week."

School leaders say the students involved in the hate incident are being held accountable for their actions, which is part of their nondiscrimination protocol, but legally they can't elaborate as the investigation continues.

"I think at the local level, the state level and county level, we have to do better because this is a really, really tough time," said interim superintendent Dr. David Fleishman.

"We know we can do better and if we didn't want to, we wouldn't be here," said Town Manager Michael McCall.

Middlesex DA task force

The Middlesex DA says they have an anti-hate, anti-bias task force working to address hate crimes for the last five years.

"You also have to have in place, what is going to be the response," said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. "It's not helpful to say we've got this problem and where are we going with this problem but is there something we need to hold someone accountable."

The community recent rallied and the conversation is a start for healing, but everyone admits they can do better to stand up against hate.

"I'm glad Wayland is taking a stand and I'm glad that they're coming together but we need more. We need more. Something needs to be done," said the student's mom.

It is not the first time Wayland Public Schools have faced racism concerns. In 2022, racist graffiti targeting former Superintendent Omar Easy was found near the high school.