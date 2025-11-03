Wayland, Massachusetts residents rally against hate after racist incident in high school locker room

Residents of Wayland, Massachusetts rallied together against hate Monday after a racist incident at the high school last week.

In a message to parents on Friday, Principal Allyson Mizoguchi said they had been told about a deeply disturbing display in the boys' locker room. A yellow plastic "children at play" sign covered with the football jersey of a Black student was hanging from the ceiling with a belt around its neck.

Parents, students and neighbors gathered outside the school at 7:45 a.m. Monday, holding signs that called for kindness, compassion, and an end to racism and hate.

"I want all kids to have a safe environment where everybody feels welcome and like they're going to be okay, and they can focus on learning, cause that's what we're here for. We shouldn't have to worry about safety. We shouldn't have to worry about people being hurt, whether bullying or racial incidents, or anything else," said Wayland parent Chris Cullen.

"I think I saw children on the buses waving, and I saw people in cars smiling. That's what we're here for, is to help people feel like people care and they know what happened is hurtful," said Wayland teacher Deede Bergeron.

The students responsible for the incident have been identified, according to the principal, but the incident is still being investigated. Wayland police are also working on the case with the Anti-Defamation League.

"I'm really glad to see there are so many people who are here to do the same thing as me. I just wish it wasn't necessary," Cullen added.

A community meeting is planned for next Monday, November 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wayland Community Center. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is expected to speak at the event.