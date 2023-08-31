Serving and protecting in her hometown, Watertown officer Anna Margaryan focuses on city's kids

WATERTOWN - In these last days of summer before the school year starts in Watertown, kids cheer with delight when the visitor they call "Princess Anna" emerges from a cruiser, candy bucket in hand. She greets campers by name, asks about their parents and jumps into a volleyball game.

She doesn't wear a crown or a gown. This "princess" wears a badge, a vest, and a uniform, embracing a nickname that softens the perceived seriousness of her position as a police officer. "It's that easy connection to make with them. Sometimes they think it's from Frozen. Sometimes they think I'm just crazy. They have so much fun because they know I mess around with them and have fun and I'm not a serious, mean police officer with a uniform on," said Anna Margaryan.

In truth, Margaryan earned the nickname as a high school student. If she arrived a few minutes late for her job at Camp Pequossette with a Starbucks cup, the camp's director (the late Bob Galante) would gently tease her, "Here comes Princess." The name stuck. Galante was one of the first people Margaryan confided in when she realized that she wanted to become a police officer. "He said, 'Yeah, you're gonna do it. I have so much faith in you.' He never got the chance to see that happen. But the Princess Anna has always stuck with me," she said.

Watertown police officer Anna Margaryan CBS Boston

What might be remarkable for other police officers-games of pick-up basketball and tag on the playground--is routine for officer Margaryan. Three years after graduating from the police academy in its "COVID class" of 2020, she is a passionate ambassador for community policing. She is focused on getting to know Watertown's kids where they are. At camp, in class, on the court and at community events. They are places she knows. Margaryan was born and raised in Watertown to parents who immigrated to the community from Armenia. A graduate of Watertown High School and Suffolk University, she is now the School Resource Officer at the middle school she attended.

Brian Donato, who now runs Camp Pequossette jumped up from his desk when Margaryan walked in to say hello. "I'm very proud of her," he says smiling, "They couldn't have picked a better person to be a school resource officer." When his son enters the middle school in September, Anna will be there. It is a fact that clearly brings Donato comfort and pride. "One of the best qualities is the connection she makes with these younger kids-especially those who need a little extra something during the school year," Donato said.

While Margaryan engages kids in play, she knows that not every day will be a good one for the young residents. She says, on those days, the trust she has built with them can open lines of communication. The goal is to help young people build coping skills, resiliency, and confidence.

She wants them to know, from the time they're young, that the police officers who play basketball with them and ask about summer reading are people they can turn to for help. "That's the kind of caretaker we want to be as police officers," Margaryan said. "We want to be able to help people and get them through their tough days."

It also doesn't hurt-when kids are "acting out"-that Margaryan knows their parents. Her own parents were not initially excited about her decision to become a police officer. It is not a common career path for women in Armenia. But when Margaryan explained her desire to serve their Watertown community, she earned their full support. Their experience with officers, as a family, had always been positive.

Margaryan was 12 when their home caught on fire. An electrical problem ignited papers on the top floor. The family dog alerted them to the smoke and flames. Once they were outside the house, Margaryan remembers the female officer who was in charge that day as a nurturing leader. "She put us in the police car with the German Shepherd and took care of us while the firefighters did their job and took care of the house fire," she said. Margaryan now serves with that officer, Detective Sergeant Sheila Grady-Duguay.

Watching Margaryan work, it seems that she already knows almost everyone in Watertown. Parent Darlene MacIntyre marvels at Margaryan's ability to make connections wherever she goes. "When she's patrolling around, if she sees the kids out, she'll stop and get out and talk with them. It's just great," MacIntyre said. MacIntyre's son William agrees-greeting Margaryan at the Victory Field basketball court with a high-five.

Captain Dan Unsworth says, for Anna, it's easy. "The communication, the empathy. The caring," Unsworth said.

He says that her knowledge of the community-long before she joined Watertown Police-is an asset every day on the job. "She cares about people. That's one of the most basic skills we need with any police officer," Unsworth said.

Margaryan plans to continue honing those skills for a long time. Asked what a successful law enforcement career looks like, she smiles and responds, "I still have 30 years to go."

She says it is built on trust and community. "It's honestly a privilege for me to serve the people of Watertown," Margaryan said. "I wouldn't want to do anything else."