Mother whose son drowned in Massachusetts pool hopes to help families prevent future tragedies

Parents warned about water safety and risks of drowning ahead of holiday weekend

A Massachusetts mother who lost her son to a drowning in 2022 is urging other parents to be careful with their children when they're at the pool or the beach this summer.

"It's almost like my body is reliving that day and everything, I can feel it, like the whole commotion," said Sipho Mangcu.

"Living my worst nightmare"

Her 4-year-old son, Biko, drowned in a pool at a home in Brookline back in May 2022. She and her family were celebrating the start of summer when someone noticed Biko unresponsive in the pool.

When asked how no one noticed Biko, Mangcu said, "This is a human thing, you don't understand it until it really actually happens. You can't explain it. You can't blink when there are kids around the pool."

Memorial Day brings back hard memories for Mangcu. She said she hopes her grief can serve as a warning for families to be careful.

"Hell, every single day, it's like I'm still living my worst nightmare," said Mangcu. "This is why it's so important to me. I don't want to see any other parent living what I am living right now."

Biko Mangcu in an undated family photo. Mangcu family

Water safety tips

Mangcu's words were echoed by first responders and state officials at a news conference Wednesday at Revere Beach, with Massachusetts State Police Dive Team member Robert MacAleese saying nearly all drownings are preventable.

"First and foremost, supervise your children around the water. Water adds a potential risk when there are activities around it," MacAleese said.

The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation is planning to add additional lifeguards to its beaches and pools.

DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said free swimming lessons for children are also being offered again this year through the state's Learn to Swim program.