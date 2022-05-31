4-year-old drowns in pool at Brookline home

BROOKLINE – A 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a pool at a Brookline home Monday afternoon has died. Emergency crews were called to 16 Prescott Street at about 4:40 p.m.

Brookline Police said the child was one of several children in the pool at the time of the drowning and several adults were nearby.

Adults at the home were performing CPR on the child when paramedics arrived. The child was taken to Boston Children's Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Brookline Police said the drowning appears to be an unfortunate accident.

"For so many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and this tragedy serves as an important reminder that drowning can happen in a matter of seconds, and it's often silent, not the way it's depicted in the movies or on television," Brookline Police said.

State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney are also involved in the investigation.