Webster, Massachusetts police to reveal details about capture of escaped 5-foot-long lizard after 2-week search

New details are expected to be revealed Monday about the capture of Goose, the 5-foot-long water monitor lizard who escaped a home in Webster, Massachusetts two weeks ago.

Webster police will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

The lizard became a local sensation as it wandered from town-to-town on a two week odyssey around central Massachusetts and Connecticut. He now has a new home at Rainforest Reptile Shows Oasis, a non-profit animal sanctuary.

Goose was being kept illegally as a pet at a home in Webster before he leapt out of a second-floor window on Friday, July 18 while someone was housesitting. The Massachusetts Environmental Police said that the owners didn't have a permit for the lizard.

It was first spotted a week later, on July 25, about five miles away in Thompson, Connecticut. Goose walked away and wasn't seen again until July 30 in Douglas, Massachusetts, about 13 miles north of Thompson.

He was finally captured on Saturday, according to the Webster Police Department, but details of who spotted Goose and how he was taken in and where have not been revealed yet.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of a such a great group to give Goose a chance on thriving," Rainforest Reptile Shows said in a statement.

Water monitor lizards are not typically dangerous to humans, dogs, or cats and they like to climb trees. There were no reports of any dangerous interactions with Goose while he was on the run.

Rainforest Reptile Shows said it will post updates about Goose on Facebook.