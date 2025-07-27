Escaped Massachusetts 5-foot-long water monitor lizard spotted in Connecticut

Officials say the water monitor lizard that escaped from a Webster, Massachusetts home earlier this month was spotted over the weekend in Connecticut.

Police in Webster said Goose, a 5-foot-long lizard, leapt out of a second-floor window on July 18. The lizard was being kept as a pet, and someone who was house sitting opened the window, allowing it to escape.

Massachusetts Environmental Police said it's illegal to have this type of reptile in the state unless you have a permit, which police say this homeowner did not.

On Friday, the Town of Thompson, Connecticut alerted residents that Goose was spotted in the Little Pond area of Wilsonville Road and Thompsonville Road. Webster police confirmed that someone claimed to have seen the lizard under a car, but by the time they arrived to the scene it was gone.

"This animal is owned illegally, and it is important to call animal control as soon as there is a spotting so we can capture it. We do have a reptile specialist we are working with," Thompson Animal Control wrote on social media. "If you spot this reptile, please immediately contact animal control or the police department."

Experts told WBZ-TV that water monitors love to travel. They also enjoy climbing up trees, and mostly love bodies of water.

This species of lizard is not generally seen as a threat to humans or dogs and cats. Still, anyone who encounters Goose is asked not to attempt to corral the lizard on their own and should instead contact authorities.

When Goose first escaped, police in Webster said it was a case unlike any they've dealt with in the past.

"This is a first in my 29 years in law enforcement," Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw said. "Just when we thought we had seen it all, we came across a missing water monitor."