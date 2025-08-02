Goose, the wandering water monitor lizard, has been captured

After two weeks of wandering around Massachusetts and Connecticut, Goose, the escaped water monitor lizard, has been captured, the Webster Police Department announced. Following his capture, Goose will be relocated to a nonprofit animal sanctuary.

Past sightings of Goose

The 5-foot-long lizard was being kept as a pet in Webster, Massachusetts, when he crawled out of a second-floor window on July 18.

He was spotted a week later on July 25 in Thompson, Connecticut, about five miles south of Webster. At that time, Webster Police warned that the animal was owned illegally and that if it was spotted, it should not be approached. The department also said it was working with reptile specialists, Rainforest Reptile Shows, to find Goose.

Goose's latest appearance was on Wednesday, July 30, in Douglas, Massachusetts, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police. Douglas is about 13 miles north of Thompson. It's eight miles east of Webster.

What will happen to Goose?

Rainforest Reptile Shows announced on its Facebook page that Goose will now live at RRS Oasis, a nonprofit animal sanctuary. The organization said Goose would have expert care and live in a specially designed habitat.

"We would like to thank the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Webster Police Department ... and Douglas Police Department. Their incredible teamwork and dedication ensured Goose's safe capture - and we couldn't be more grateful. We are thrilled to have been a part of a such a great group to give Goose a chance on thriving," Rainforest Reptile Shows said in a statement.

The organization said it will have updates about Goose on its Facebook page.