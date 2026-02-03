Watch Live: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel meets with media ahead of Super Bowl

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is meeting with the media on Tuesday as the team has a day off before three straight days of practice sessions ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

You can watch it live at 2 p.m. on WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston by clicking on the embedded video player.

Vrabel's press conference is happening at the Marriott in Santa Clara, California. The Super Bowl is taking place Sunday night at nearby Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

A group of Patriots players is also meeting with reporters today.

The players being made available are Kayshon Boutte, Will Campbell, K'Lavon Chaisson, DeMario Douglas, Christian Elliss, Jaylinn Hawkins, TreVeyon Henderson, Khyiris Tonga, Jared Wilson and Craig Woodson.

Vrabel, coaches and players all spent Monday night fielding questions during Super Bowl Opening Night.

The Patriots will hold practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Stanford University. There will be one pool reporter present who is responsible for sharing information about the practices with all media outlets.

Quarterback Drake Maye was limited last week with a shoulder injury while the team was home in Massachusetts. He missed practice on Friday with the shoulder ailment and also an illness.

The Patriots held a closed practice on Monday in California. Maye told reporters during Opening Night that he was able to throw and felt good. The Patriots shared a photo and video of the quarterback on the field to their social media accounts. Vrabel has also expressed confidence that Maye will be ready to go when kickoff comes on Sunday.