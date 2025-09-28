Patriots wear "T Strong" shirts in warmups in support of Terrell Williams

Screening is essential for prostate cancer, especially for Black men, doctors say

Terrell Williams isn't with the Patriots for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers, but the defensive coordinator is on the minds of everyone in New England after he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Patriots players were rocking "T Strong" shirts during pre-game warmups Sunday at Gillette Stadium, as the organization puts its full support behind Williams during his battle.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up in a "T Stong" shirt for defensive coordinator Terrell Williams ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Evan Bernstein / Getty Images

Williams, 51, is in his first season as a defensive coordinator and has a long working relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel, going back to his time with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel shared the unfortunate news of Williams' diagnosis on Friday.

"I unfortunately have to tell you that Terrell Williams was determined to have prostate cancer and is in the process of treatment," said Vrabel. "He's meeting with specialists to figure out the best plan of attack, to attack this and heal it and fix it and allow him to get back to better health."

Williams is expected to undergo his treatment in the New England area and Vrabel said he's welcome around the team as much as possible throughout the process.

"You know how much Terrell means to me personally and those on this football team," said Vrabel. "If he feels good enough to come in and contribute and add value, we want him to be able to do that."

Williams left the Patriots two weeks ago ahead of his diagnosis. Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will continue to serve as the team's interim defensive coordinator in place of Williams.