Robert Kraft reportedly not selected again for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Robert Kraft will not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, according to an ESPN report Tuesday.

Kraft, the longtime owner of the New England Patriots, didn't get enough votes from the 50-person selection committee, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Hall's Class of 2026 will be formally announced Thursday in San Francisco, where the Patriots are playing in an NFL record 12th Super Bowl.

Last week, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was reportedly told he was also not getting inducted this year, his first on the ballot. That snub drew an angry reaction from Kraft, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, players and fans.

There has been no comment yet from Kraft or the Patriots on the ESPN report.

Both Kraft and Belichick were named as two of the five finalists for the Class of 2026 back in December. They were chosen by a committee that makes selections for coaches, contributors and seniors.

The other finalists are all senior candidates - former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig and the late L.C. Greenwood, a former defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kraft was first nominated for the Hall of Fame back in 2012. He bought the Patriots in 1994.

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is a finalist again this year for the Hall. Those results will also be announced Thursday.