Watch Live: Mike Vrabel meets with media as Patriots hold first practice before AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is meeting with the media Wednesday as the team is set to practice for the first time ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.

It's possible Vrabel will provide health updates on wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Carlton Davis.

Hollins is eligible to play this week after being placed on injured reserve when he suffered an abdomen injury December 21 against the Ravens.

Davis starred in the divisional round against the Houston Texans, snagging two interceptions. But he left late with a head injury and did not meet with the media after the game, which is standard for players who are being evaluated for a concussion.

The Patriots have never won a playoff game in Denver. New England is 0-4 on the road against the Broncos in the postseason.

After beating the Chargers and Texans, the Patriots are now one win from a Super Bowl appearance. Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who was drafted by New England, will get the start in the game after Bo Nix broke a bone in his foot on Saturday.

Sunday's game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. and will air on CBS stations, including WBZ-TV, as well as Paramount+. The winner will play either the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.