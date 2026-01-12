Dave Portnoy pizza review with Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael brings rush of customers to Needham business

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted one of his signature pizza review videos over the weekend with special guest Ann Michael Maye, the wife of New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye. The result has been a business boom for a Needham, Massachusetts pizza shop.

Portnoy posted the video on Thursday, reviewing a cheese pizza and chicken parmesan sandwich from Gianni's Deli and Pizza. The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in the days that followed.

Dave Portnoy pizza review with Ann Michael Maye

In Portnoy's popular video series, he will order a pizza from a business, try a slice, and rate it on a scale of 1 to 10. The Barstool Sports founder rated Gianni's a 7.7, which he said on his scale is a very strong score. Ann Michael Maye gave the pizza an 8.1.

Aida Agayby, owner of Gianni's, said the video was filmed on Christmas Eve. She said she had no idea who Portnoy was when the large group came in, asking for just one cheese pizza and two plates.

"When he go out, my customer told me 'You don't know this guy?' I said no. He told me, 'This guy is a big, big shot. He's famous.' I said, I don't know, but I am going to apologize," Agayby said.

Gianni's Deli and Pizza in Needham

After the video hit the internet, a business boom followed. Agayby's niece posted a plea for help on social media.

"Their shop was recently visited by Dave Portnoy for a pizza review, and since then the response has been overwhelming – in the best possible way," the post read. "They have always operated the business on their own, but due to the sudden and significant increase in demand, they are in urgent need of additional help."

Agayby said everyone in her family has come in to help in the days after the pizza review was published, including her son who works at Boston Children's Hospital. It usually is only three people running the shop, but in recent days has been up to eight.

"Crazy. We're slammed. Two days after he posted the video Thursday night at 7:30 … After that, the phone never ends," she said.

The pizza shop owner said the increase in business has been a welcome sight for her. She recently had to move out of her home due to water damage from a damaged pipe. She's been dealing with insurance, living in a hotel and paying month-to-month.

"I got a little sad, not upset. Because, god can you do something? Then Christmas Eve, this guy came to me like god sent something for me," Agayby said.

Gianni's has been in Needham for 25 years. It is located on Highland Ave. in Needham Heights.