Newly discovered texts from fired Karen Read investigator Michael Proctor could impact hundreds of cases, legal expert says

Former trooper Michael Proctor's own words are the scandal that keeps building in Norfolk County. Ever since a federal investigation revealed that the lead investigator for the Norfolk County District Attorney's office texted lewd and derogatory comments about Karen Read, defense attorneys have been fighting to get that evidence to use in their own criminal cases.

Now, the Norfolk County DA's office says it is reviewing evidence from Proctor's cellphone and turning it over. In court filings, the DA's office wrote that the evidence includes hundreds of thousands of files from Proctor's cellphone some dating back to 2013.

Sources tell WBZ's I-Team, the contents of the texts include racial slurs and inappropriate language. The new discovery was enough for the disgraced trooper to withdraw an appeal to get his job back after he was fired by Massachusetts State Police.

Legal expert and defense attorney Phil Tracy told WBZ the revelation of the new texts has big implications for cases both open and closed.

"It's discoverable and then it's up to the judges to decide if cases should be reopened, re-tried, or dismissed based on what that information is, so it could affect hundreds of cases," Tracy said.

Texts may play role in other murder cases

The texts may also play a role four other murder cases, the case of Brian Walshe, who is accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, the case of Myles King, who is accused of 2021 murder in Milton, and the case of three suspects involved in 2022 double shooting in Randolph.

WBZ asked Governor Maura Healey if a state investigation is required to look into Proctor's texts.

"I'll leave that to others but I'll say this as governor just as I said before. You know, what Proctor texted was unacceptable," Healey said. "What's come to light is unacceptable and outrageous and it's exactly why the colonel of our state police, Colonel Noble, fired him."