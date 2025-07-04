Wareham begins cleanup after widespread storm damage and power outages

A thunderstorm tore through Wareham, Massachusetts on Thursday night, leaving widespread damage and power outages in its wake.

Crews were cleaning up toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday. Eversource said it is working to clear the damage and restore power to the town as quickly as possible. As of the afternoon of the Fourth of July, several thousand people were without power, according to the Eversource outage map.

Some of the storm damage in Wareham. Eversource

"Last night's strong thunderstorms caused significant tree damage to our electric system in and around the Cape, like here in Wareham," Eversource said in a Facebook post.

An electricity pole fell due to storm damage. Wareham Department of Natural Resources

Photos from the town show trees uprooted, downed power lines, and trees blocking entire roads.

A fallen tree blocked the road and rested on a power line. CBS Boston

The Cape Cod Maple Park Campground and RV Park in East Wareham said it could be without power for days.

"The damage is extensive with trees down, power lines down, poles snapped, cars totaled, trailers totaled, ponds are an absolute mess, but everyone is alive and so far no reported injuries," the campground posted to Facebook.

The Wareham Department of Natural Resources says Eversource will be sending 60% of its assets to Wareham to help get the power restored by this evening. They said it would be an all-day effort. They are asking anyone to report any downed trees and wires to the nearest fire department, which will relay the information to Eversource.

Eversource advises people to assume that "all downed wires are live and stay away. Keep your distance from trees that may have wires caught in them." If you are in a vehicle with a downed wire on top of it, they say to wait in your car until emergency crews arrive.

The company also says to never drive on top of downed power lines.

Eversource says that people can also call 800-592-2000 or go to Eversource.com to report any storm damage they see.