Walking 10,000 steps a day linked to several health benefits, study says
BOSTON - Many experts recommend a goal of 10,000 steps a day for improved fitness. Now new research backs that up.
A study by JAMA Neurology found that walking about 10,000 steps a day, which is about 4-5 miles depending on your stride, was associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, 13 types of cancer, and dementia.
Walking at a faster pace is even better.
But don't worry, if you can't get 10,000 steps in daily, walking any distance at any pace will still provide some health benefits.
