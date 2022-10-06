Watch CBS News
Walking 10,000 steps a day linked to several health benefits, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Many experts recommend a goal of 10,000 steps a day for improved fitness. Now new research backs that up.

A study by JAMA Neurology found that walking about 10,000 steps a day, which is about 4-5 miles depending on your stride, was associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, 13 types of cancer, and dementia. 

Walking at a faster pace is even better. 

But don't worry, if you can't get 10,000 steps in daily, walking any distance at any pace will still provide some health benefits.    

October 6, 2022

