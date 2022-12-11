Walk-in flu vaccine, COVID booster clinic aims to prepare public for winter outbreaks

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- The severity of influenza is at its highest level right now in Massachusetts. The Department of Public Health said fewer people are getting vaccinated for the flu this season, which could be contributing to a surge in cases.

Flu vaccines and COVID booster shots are being offered at walk-in clinics, like the one in the North End on Saturday.

"We're providing any boosters or doses people need today in order to prepare for an outbreak this winter," said Danny Coakley, NEW Health public affairs coordinator.

The clinic by NEW Health on Hanover Street in Boston encouraged people to get vaccinated.

"It's just something everyone should do for your own safety," said Christine Davies, of Acton. "Getting vaccinated is really important for public health."

She said the process was quick and easy.

Incentives like raffles and gift cards were offered to vaccine recipients. The goal is to protect the public and ease up space at hospitals, which are currently stretched thin.

"It's important to get the shot; we are still in the middle of the pandemic," Coakley said.

An average of 25% of people in the state have received their second booster shot for COVID-19.

According to the CDC, for the 2021-2022 flu season, roughly 62% of Massachusetts residents were vaccinated. This year, so far only 38% have received their flu shots.

To make an appointment, visit newhealthcenter.org.