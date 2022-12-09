Watch CBS News
Local News

Flu now at 'very high' levels in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Health officials urge masks in crowded spaces
Health officials urge masks in crowded spaces 01:06

BOSTON - The Department of Public Health said Friday that flu activity in Massachusetts is "very high," with more than 5,400 new cases confirmed in the past week.

Last year, the state never reached "very high" flu activity. In 2020, "very high" levels were not seen until late January.

flu-graph.jpg
Flu season is spiking earlier than usual in Massachusetts Mass DPH

Just under 38% of residents have received a flu shot this season.

The spike in flu cases comes as health officials are urging people to wear masks in crowded spaces because of flu, RSV and COVID. 

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall says that from personal experience, the flu is everywhere and it will likely be the worst flu season in decades. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 3:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.