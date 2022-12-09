Flu now at 'very high' levels in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Department of Public Health said Friday that flu activity in Massachusetts is "very high," with more than 5,400 new cases confirmed in the past week.

Last year, the state never reached "very high" flu activity. In 2020, "very high" levels were not seen until late January.

Flu season is spiking earlier than usual in Massachusetts Mass DPH

Just under 38% of residents have received a flu shot this season.

The spike in flu cases comes as health officials are urging people to wear masks in crowded spaces because of flu, RSV and COVID.

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall says that from personal experience, the flu is everywhere and it will likely be the worst flu season in decades.