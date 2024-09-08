6 years after destructive fire, Massachusetts church celebrates grand reopening

WAKEFIELD - With joyful hearts, a congregation in Wakefield, Massachusetts sang, prayed and celebrated the grand reopening of their church, six years after it was destroyed by a fire caused by a lightning strike.

Fire caused by lightning strike

In 2018, a massive fire ripped through the First Baptist Church on Lafayette Street after lightning struck the 180-foot steeple. But the devastation also sparked a new vision, purpose and call for the church.

Steeple at the First Baptist Church of Wakefield collapses during fire (WBZ-TV)

"The new building is amazing," said Associate Pastor Melinda Parry. "We are just so grateful to God and his faithfulness for bringing us to this point."

Parry has been coming to the church since she was 7 years old. She was heartbroken to see it go up in flames.

"It was heart-wrenching," said Parry. "It's where I was baptized, it's where I was married, my son was dedicated, my parents were buried."

The original church, built in 1804, was much bigger and could seat more than 500 people. Pastor Douglass Dry said the building is a sign of new beginnings and a perfect fit for the needs of the congregation and the community.

New church very functional

"It's very functional, built very multipurpose," said Dry. "Even the fact that we did chairs instead of pews so that we can reconfigure for different groups or just for ourselves."

It took six years to rebuild the church. Through prayer, faith and perseverance, members hope it brings new life to the community.

"A lot of people praying," said parishioner Robert Jordan. "And it's just a miracle that happened." Jordan said the transformation is not only a blessing but a responsibility to serve others. "I am just thankful that we can reach out to the community. This church is for everybody in this town."