New Hampshire truck driver accused in deadly motorcycle crash to get license back in 2026

Driver accused in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire to get license back in 2026

RANDOLPH, N.H. - A truck driver who was involved in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists back in 2019 will get his license back in two years.

A judge ruled that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy will get a seven-year license suspension, which started back in 2019, a few days after the crash. He'll get his license back in 2026.

The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a group of Marine Corps veterans and their spouses. Among the victims was Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, a couple from Lakeville.

(Clockwise from left) Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, Michael Ferazzi, Albert Mazza, Aaron Perry, Daniel Pereira and Desma Oakes. (Images Credit: New Hampshire Attorney General's Office)

Zhukovskyy was acquitted on charges of manslaughter and reckless driving in 2022. Prosecutors had argued that Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs and swerved back and forth before the head-on crash happened. His attorneys blamed Albert "Woody" Mazza, the lead biker in the group, saying he was drunk.

As part of the license appeal hearing, a judge found Zhukovskyy drove recklessly at the time of the crash.