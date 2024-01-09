Hundreds of utility crews called to Massachusetts for threat of power outages

PLYMOUTH - Strong winds will pack a punch on the Massachusetts coastline overnight. Communities on the South Shore could be hit the hardest.

As whipping winds and sideways rain picked up Tuesday night, Cape Cod residents like Josh Figueroa made sure to fill up on extra gas in case the power is knocked out. Some are stocking up for their generator should they need it.

"For the storm and we just went shopping because we're kind of scared of the storm you know. We want to see what's going to happen. Hopefully nothing bad you know," Figueroa said.

That's why hundreds of Eversource powerline and tree crews are standing by for whatever Mother Nature blows. There are 680 extra crews in from Pennsylvania to Alabama to help tackle the response in Massachusetts.

"When you have one of these regional events, you tend to have to go far to get crews because we're all looking for crews," said Craig Hallstrom of Eversource.

The wind and rainstorm comes on the heels of the heavy snowstorm this weekend. Meaning the ground is really saturated and it won't take much for trees to topple especially with gusty winds.

The conditions will be challenging for crews too.

"One of the challenges we do have is when you have high winds, typically over 35 (mph), our crews really need to be careful about when they go up in their buckets, but they do a good job," Hallstrom said. "Until the winds settle down, we have to be really careful of falling trees, branches, those types of things. Both our crews and our customers."

Crews say if the lights go out, call your power company, and stay away from any downed wires.