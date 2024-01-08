Flooding rain, strong winds from next storm could cause major power outages in Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is another powerful storm system headed our way, less than 48 hours after the biggest snowstorm in years dumped as much as 18" in southern New England.

Sunday we had winter storm warnings. Monday, in the same areas, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches (soon to be warnings).

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Regardless of where you live, Tuesday night's storm will be a highly impactful event. Let's break it down piece by piece:

Storm begins as snow for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

As the storm arrives late Tuesday afternoon, it will be just cold enough in parts of northern Worcester County, western Mass., and up into southwest New Hampshire for some wet snowfall. This will be the least of our concerns for this storm but, something to keep in mind if you are traveling out that way Tuesday afternoon/evening.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We expect as much as 1-3" of snow in the higher elevations in central and western Mass. (Worcester Hills/Berkshires) and 3-6" up in the hills and mountains of central New England.

When does the rain arrive in Massachusetts?

This system will be a highly anomalous, "juiced up" event for January in New England capable of releasing a lot of water.

The rain arrives between 3-6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall will occur between 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., largely overnight.

By the time most of you wake up Wednesday morning, the rain will be done, tapering off between 5-8 a.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We expect that most towns will receive between 1-3" of rainfall from this event, with the majority of folks getting closer to 2-2.5".

This will occur along with very mild temperatures and high dewpoints for January causing a rapid snowmelt across southern New England.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Flooding concerns in Massachusetts

This will undoubtedly lead to flooding of rivers and streams as well as poor drainage and urban flood issues.

It is imperative that you take the next 24 hours to do what you can in your surroundings to help counteract what could be major flooding problems.

Check your sump pumps, clear your storm drains and do a general walk around your property and assess what you can do to avoid a worst case scenario.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

High wind watches in eastern Massachusetts; power outages expected

As if all of the above wasn't already enough to keep up busy ... the wind will also be a major factor with Tuesday night's storm.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind watches for all of eastern Massachusetts (soon to be warnings). We also believe they will issue wind advisories for inland locations as well later Monday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The winds just above our heads (several hundred feet) will be roaring Tuesday night from what we call a "low level jetstream." The big question is how much of this wind will "mix down" to ground level, where we live. We believe the highest risk of this occurring is over southeastern Mass., where we are forecasting gusts between 55-70 mph.

Much of the rest of eastern Mass., just inland from I-95, could see south-southeast gusts 45-55 mph.

Given the amount of heavy, wet snowfall on the trees, this is terrible timing for winds of this magnitude.

We anticipate widespread tree and power line damage and the potential for a high-end power outage event (could easily reach over 100,000).

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The gusts on this chart may be a bit too low for Cape Cod, but it gives a general idea of the timing of the peak winds. The strongest surge will come overnight between 11 p.m.- 5 a.m. From there, we should see them diminish a bit for several hours and then pick up again as the storm system pulls away from our area.

The gusts in the afternoon will come out of the west-southwest and will not be as strong as the overnight. However, gusts of 25-45 mph will still be enough to cause some additional issues and also hamper any power recovery efforts.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Coastal flood threat

Finally, we also have a coastal flood threat with our next storm.

Unlike Sunday's storm, our tides will be much higher astronomically speaking.

The big question is, does the surge of strongest winds line up with the time of high tide? Right now, thankfully, it appears as though the brunt of the wind will come largely during the low tide, occurring overnight. If that remains the case, we could still see minor to moderate coastal flooding along any south facing beaches but would avoid a worst-case scenario.

The high tide cycle to watch would be the Wednesday morning period. High tides are generally between 6-7 a.m. in Buzzards Bay and closer to 10 a.m. farther east over Cape Cod. Again, hopefully just a bit later than the peak gusts which look to occur overnight.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We cannot stress enough what is at stake with this next storm. Just because it isn't snow, doesn't mean the impacts won't be just as severe, if not worse. The WBZ Weather Team will keep you updated hour by hour throughout the week on WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston.