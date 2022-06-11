US marine Nicholas Losapio from NH among five killed in Osprey aircraft crash in California

ROCKINGHAM, N.H. -- Captain Nicholas P. Losapio, a marine pilot from Rockingham, N.H., was identified as one of the five marines killed in the crash of an Osprey aircraft on Wednesday in Glamis, California.

The four other marines identified were Captain John J. Sax. 33, of Placer, California; Corporal Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Corporal Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; and Corporal Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family," said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364. "This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families."

Captain Nicholas P. Losapio, a marine pilot from Rockingham, N.H., was among the five marines killed in the crash of an Osprey aircraft on Wednesday in Glamis, California. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps

The crash is still under investigation.

Losapio is the second person from New England killed in a training mission involving an Osprey aircraft this year.

Captain Ross Reynolds of Leominster died in April when the Osprey he was piloting crashed during a NATO exercise in April.