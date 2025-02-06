UMass student hits half-court shot for $10,000. Why he is not getting the money

AMHERST - A UMass Amherst senior thought he won a $10,000 prize after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime challenge at a basketball game, but the school said replay proved otherwise.

"That half-court shot when I put it up, I knew it kind of had a chance, I never expected it to go in!" UMass senior Noah Lee said.

The crowd inside the Mullins Center erupted Wednesday, when that half-court shot did go in.

Lee, a UMass Amherst senior from Wayland, was as stunned as everyone else, after being randomly picked for a series shootout for $10,000 during halftime of the women's game.

4 baskets in 30 seconds

"Gave me the ball and then I was told to take one dribble, that's when the clock would start," Lee said. "I would have to hit a layup, a free throw, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot. All within 30 seconds."

But Noah's victory lap was cut short by a block from the promo company. His foot was on the half-court line, forcing a turnover of the big prize.

"I was getting texts from people like 'oh my God that's incredible, congrats' and then now them all texting me like 'oh my gosh that sucks! I'm really sorry!'" Lee said.

Consolation offer

UMass Athletics came back with a consolation prize, a 4-person suite for a men's game, courtside seats to cheer the women, food and a swag bag. But it's no $10,000, which Noah had planned to put toward school loans and fun.