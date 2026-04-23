Woman murdered inside UMass Amherst Campus Center Hotel; suspect in custody

A woman was murdered inside the UMass Campus Center Hotel in Amherst, Massachusetts Wednesday night, authorities said. A suspect who was arrested in connection with the homicide is due to be arraigned Thursday in Eastern Hampshire District Court.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released yet. UMass Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes said the victim was a staff member at the college. The Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect and the victim were known to each other. Neither individual is a UMass Amherst student," the Northwestern District Attorney's office said in a statement.

"Deeply unsettling news for our campus"

Reyes said there is no ongoing threat to the campus.

"I want to acknowledge that this is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling news for our campus. Our thoughts are with those affected, including the families, friends, and colleagues of the individuals involved," he said in a message to the UMass Amherst community. "I also recognize that the lack of complete information may add to the distress many are feeling, but this is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

Support resources are available for those on campus, Reyes said.

Hotel UMass

According to AAA, the campus hotel has 113 rooms. The hotel's website explains that it is not affiliated with any hotel chains.

"We are run by the University of Massachusetts," the website states. "The UMass Hotel is a teaching hotel and the majority of our employees are UMass students in the Hospitality and Tourism Management major."

In November, Gov. Maura Healey fired a staffer who previously served as director of Hotel UMass between 2016 and 2023. Lamar Cook was charged with drug trafficking and accused of having cocaine delivered to the hotel.

The UMass Amherst campus is about 90 miles west of Boston.