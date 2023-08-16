Watch CBS News
UMass Amherst tops 'best campus food' ranking for 7th straight year

AMHERST - Once again, UMass Amherst is getting high praise and national recognition for its food.

For the seventh year in a row, the school earned the top spot on the best campus food rankings by the Princeton Review. The rankings are based on feedback from 165,000 students across the country.

UMass Amherst has the largest collegiate dining program in the nation, with 30 dining retail locations and four dining commons serving everything from sushi to pizza.

"People say we are looking like grandma's house," Director of Culinary Excellence Alex Ong told WBZ-TV last year when UMass Amherst also topped the rankings. "We modeled it after the night markets of the world."

